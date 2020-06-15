Pakistan’s Punjab made Quran teaching with translation mandatory

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Teaching of the Holy Quran with translation became compulsory for all the university students in Punjab, Pakistan.

According to a Punjab Governor Secretariat notification, a student would not be awarded degree if he or she does not study the Holy Quran with translation.

“Lecturers in all the universities of Punjab will teach the Holy Quran with translation to all students,” says the notification. The Holy Book will be taught separately from the subject of Islamiat (Islamic teachings), which is already being taught in all the universities.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said success in the world and the hereafter could only be achieved through proper implementation of the guidelines of the Holy Quran.

He was addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with vice-chancellors of the universities at the Governor’s House. On Sunday, the governor tweeted: “the historical decision to teach the Quran with Urdu translation has been implemented. This would be a compulsory subject in universities of Punjab without which a degree won’t be awarded”.

Graduates won’t get the degree without completing Quran course

He termed the Quran a complete code of life whose better understanding would help the people win God’s favor, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Sarwar asked all the universities to make the teaching of the Quran a part of their syllabi and reminded them of the responsibility to disseminate knowledge of the Quran to the younger generation.

He said amendments would be made to the Constitution for making teaching of the Holy Quran translation compulsory for all students.

Earlier, the Punjab governor had formed a seven-member committee of VCs, headed by Punjab University VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, in April to submit recommendations on how to make the teaching of the Holy Quran with translation compulsory in all provincial universities.

According to the notification of the committee, “the Quran course may have equivalent to one credit hour per year (Theory/Practical) as the relevant university feels appropriate.

However, the HEC limit of total credit hours in Undergraduate program must be followed.”

It goes on to say that “the assessment of the Quran course must require each candidate to pass/fail. The student may be further assigned a grade as in any other credit subject, if University feels necessary/appropriate.”

As a substitute, the non-Muslim students may be offered the subject of Ethics.