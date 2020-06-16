Iran-Turkey ties close in various areas: Zarif

“Relations with our neighbors are a priority for us and our region in foreign policy,” said Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday night upon his arrival in Turkey.

He noted that relations between the two countries are close in various fields and require constant consultations, which due to Coronavirus.

These consultations have not been held at the highest levels of the two countries; However, the presidents and ministers and officials have had Joint Telephone Commission phone conversations.

Zarif said the visit is a sign of Iran’s policy of giving priority to ties to the neighboring and regional countries.

He said after a visit to Syria after the breakout of the pandemic, he was happy to visit Turkey now.

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that he considered it necessary to have a visit to Turkey for bilateral issues and discuss the resumption of economic relations and energy cooperation and regional issues.

The top diplomat, heading a high-ranking delegation, is to examine the ways for bolstering mutual cooperation on regional and international issues.

