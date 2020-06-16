Date :Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 | Time : 08:22 |ID: 150501 | Print

Hashd al-Sha’abi launches anti-Daesh operation in Samarra

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation in southern Samarra on Sunday.

The operation was reportedly launched in the south of Samarra to eliminate the remnant of Daesh terrorists.

A number of Daesh elements have been arrested so far during the operation, which began in the Yathrib district.

The detainees were involved in a number of terrorist operations against Iraqi soldiers and civilians.

