Hashd al-Sha’abi launches anti-Daesh operation in Samarra

Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation in southern Samarra on Sunday, Baghdad Today reported.

The operation was reportedly launched in the south of Samarra to eliminate the remnant of Daesh terrorists.

A number of Daesh elements have been arrested so far during the operation, which began in the Yathrib district.

The detainees were involved in a number of terrorist operations against Iraqi soldiers and civilians.