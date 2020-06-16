https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/iraq.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-16 08:22:392020-06-16 08:22:39Hashd al-Sha’abi launches anti-Daesh operation in Samarra
Hashd al-Sha’abi launches anti-Daesh operation in Samarra
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation in southern Samarra on Sunday.
Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation in southern Samarra on Sunday, Baghdad Today reported.
The operation was reportedly launched in the south of Samarra to eliminate the remnant of Daesh terrorists.
A number of Daesh elements have been arrested so far during the operation, which began in the Yathrib district.
The detainees were involved in a number of terrorist operations against Iraqi soldiers and civilians.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!