Date :Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 | Time : 08:38 |ID: 150505 | Print

Iran expected to top agenda of IAEA board session:Russia

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Sunday that Iran is expected to be the focus of attention in virtual session of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Ulyanov said that the virtual session of the IAEA Board of Governors is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on June 15.

“It may be lengthy, taking into account a big number of agenda items. #Iran is expected to be the focus of attention,” he added.

A year after the US withdrawal from a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), imposing unilateral sanctions against Iran, the Tehran government said it will gradually reduce its commitments under the deal unless the sanctions are lifted and the country benefits from the accord.

The UN nuclear agency said in its latest report said that Iran has increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to eight times of the permitted level by the agency.

You might also like
Crew of UK-flagged tanker seized by Iran have talked to families
Men causes subordination of women/Women oppressed over the history +photos
A global narration of peace pilgrimage in Austria: from Karbala to Santiago de Compostela + Photos
Pakistani FM to discuss Trump's Afghanistan strategy in Tehran
The world's first church, prepared to hold Badarak religious ceremony in Iran
Media Expert: Arbaeen is a mega religious event of peace and humanity
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *