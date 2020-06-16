Iran expected to top agenda of IAEA board session:Russia

Writing on his official Twitter account, Ulyanov said that the virtual session of the IAEA Board of Governors is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on June 15.

“It may be lengthy, taking into account a big number of agenda items. #Iran is expected to be the focus of attention,” he added.

A year after the US withdrawal from a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), imposing unilateral sanctions against Iran, the Tehran government said it will gradually reduce its commitments under the deal unless the sanctions are lifted and the country benefits from the accord.

The UN nuclear agency said in its latest report said that Iran has increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to eight times of the permitted level by the agency.