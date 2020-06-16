Date :Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 | Time : 08:48 |ID: 150509 | Print

Bahrain: Rajab Starts Serving his Alternative Punishment at Social Affairs Department

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Prominent Bahraini rights activist Rajab started on Sunday (June 14, 2020) serving the alternative punishment after the executive judge replaced his remaining sentence with an alternative action.

Rajab started his work in the Capital governorate team, human rights activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh reported.

She added that it was decided that Rajab “performs services within the team of the Capital governorate at the social affairs department, as if it is his fate to perform humanitarian services, although he deserves full freedom and open choice as everyone.”

Rajab was released on June 9 under the alternative punishment law.

