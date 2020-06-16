Can monetary penalty be changed into other punishments? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered questions about changing monetary penalty into other punishments such as imprisonment or whipping.

Question: 1) In case of non-payment by the convicted, can the fine be changed into imprisonment? 2) In terms of being allowed or not, is there any difference between monetary penalty which is substituted for physical punishment and the monetary penalty which is announced as the sentence at the beginning? 3) In case of inability to pay the monetary penalty, can it be changed into physical punishment or imprisonment?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi (answer to questions 1, 2, and 3): In regard to questions, generally it is not allowed to change the penalty or crime into another crime without any religious reason; and each case has its own particular sentence.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA