What is wisdom and intellect?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) asked his eldest son, Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS): O’ my son, what is wisdom and intellect? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Protection and control of the heart from what is given to it in trust? Imam Ali (AS) asked: What is greatness and honour? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Doing beautiful and good deeds as well as avoiding ugly and bad acts. Imam Ali (AS) asked: What is irrationality? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Following the ignoble people, and socializing with misguided ones. Imam Ali (AS) asked: What is negligence? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Avoiding the Mosque, avoiding the worshippers of God, and avoiding Divine Obedience, as well as obeying the corrupt ones [1].
