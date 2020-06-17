Trump’s Adviser: We intend to leave Iraq

SHAFQANA- Gabriel Soma, the adviser to the US president on Middle East affairs, in an interview with the Iraqi Almaalomah News Agency gave details of the country’s talks with the United States.

“Negotiations between Baghdad and Washington are not at a high level and are limited to representation of the two governments, and during this dialogue several cases will be considered which will take a long time,” he told Almaalomah, according to the Shafaqna’s translation service.

“In these talks, both governments are seeking the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, but no plan has been drawn up so far, but it is worth mentioning that the US president has agreed to withdraw his troops from Iraq and Syria,” he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.