Video: Iraq’s PMU members pay tribute to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A ceremony was held at Wadi Al-Salam Cemetery in Najaf, Iraq, to pay tribute to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) who was assassinated along with Martyred Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US terrorist forces.

The ceremony was organized on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of a Fatwa issued by senior cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the fight against the Daesh terrorist group, Al-Alam TV reported.

The Fatwa, issued on June 13, 2014, called for mobilization of forces to fight the terrorist group.

Daesh militants made swift advances in much of northern and western Iraq over the summer of 2014, after capturing large swaths of northern Syria.

However, a combination of concentrated attacks by the Iraqi military and the volunteer forces, who rushed to take arms after Ayatollah Sistani issued the fatwa, led to the collapse of the Daesh.

In November 2017, the self-proclaimed caliphate of Daesh collapsed after Syrian and Iraqi armed forces and their allies managed to recapture the terror group’s last strongholds in the two Arab countries.

Al-Muhandis, commander of IRGC Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of January 3.

The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassinations, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.