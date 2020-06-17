What is the ruling on taking an oath? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about taking an oath.

Question: Is taking an oath on the Quran or Imam Hussain (AS) or Hadhrat Abbas (AS) the same as taking an oath on Allah (SWT)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Taking an oath on names other than Allah (SWT) is not considered to be the religious oath and is not binding, and there is no Kaffarah (atonement) for breaching it. But in any case it is Haram to take a false oath.

Source: khamenei.ir