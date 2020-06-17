Who is a trusted Faqih?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Faqihs (Islamic jurists) are the trustees of prophets (they have the responsibility to guide people to the right path) as long as they do not enter the world. The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: What is their entering to the world? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: When they obey and follow the Sultan (the king) and the material/financial power. When they become like this, you must be careful and be aware that they do not rob your religions [1].

[1] Nawader, Rawandi, Page 156.