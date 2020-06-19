Date :Friday, June 19th, 2020 | Time : 10:33 |ID: 150655 | Print

“Quran of Muhammad (PBUH)” in History Museum of Azerbaijan+ Photo

SHAFAQNA- “Quran of Muhammad (PBUH)” is an old copy of the Holy Quran and is one of the rare books kept in the library of the National Museum of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the National Academy of Sciences.

The Quran was translated from Arabic into French in 1864 by the Polish orientalist Albert de Biberstein-Kazimirski, and a year later in 1865 he translated the Quran from French into Russian. In the introduction to this translation of the Quran, there are explanations about the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This news is originally published by Shia News and translated by Shafaqna English.

