Pope appeals for peace in Libya

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called on the international community to seek the path to peace in Libya.

After his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis turned his thoughts and prayers to “the dramatic situation in Libya”, which he said he is following “with great apprehension and sorrow”.

“I urge international bodies and those who have political and military responsibilities to recommence with conviction and resolve the search for a path towards an end to the violence, leading to peace, stability and unity in the country.”

Pope Francis also prayed for the “thousands of migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons in Libya”. He noted that the current health situation has aggravated the “already precarious conditions in which they find themselves, making them more vulnerable to forms of exploitation and violence. There is cruelty”, he said, Vatican News reported.

War and division are now weakening Libya’s fight against the novel Coronavirus, with the government struggling to deal with an outbreak deep in the desert south.

Human rights groups such as Doctors Without Borders have said people in migrant detention centres in Libya are being held in harmful conditions and exposed to abuses, Reuters told.