https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/9zbx6ly2g9lwanishjc7w36eabn8mzb1.jpg 1000 1500 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian 2020-06-19 10:21:08 2020-06-19 10:31:55 Photos: Observance of health protocols in Imam Ridha's (A.S) holy shrine