Video: Special program of ICEL on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Center of England held a special online program on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (A.S), which was broadcasted in four languages: Urdu, English, Persian and Arabic.
