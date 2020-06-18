Date :Thursday, June 18th, 2020 | Time : 09:27 |ID: 150742 | Print

Must I make sure the meat I eat in non-Islamic countries is 100% slaughtered in Islamic way? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the consuming meat in non-Islamic countries.

Question: I live in Canada and wanted to ask: I am sure lots of Muslims live and work in this town, in this condition; must I make sure the meat I eat is 100% has been slaughtered in the Islamic way or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: In that country you can buy the meat to consume from Muslims who supply or sell it.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

