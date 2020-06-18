Who is an honourable person to God according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who asked one of his students: ‘What have you learned from me? Explain some of them to me’. The student replied:

1) Whatever the favorite of someone I saw, was separated from his/her owner at the time of death, and I decided not to go for it, and instead went for something which is not going to be separated from me; rather it accompanies me in my loneliness, and that is doing good deeds. Imam Sadeq (AS) said: Swear to God that you did right.

2) I saw some people who were proud of their family (dynasty), and having wealth and children whilst there is nothing to be proud of these cases, and I found the pride in this saying: “Verily the most honoured of you in the sight of Allah (SWT) is the one who is the most righteous of you [1].” Therefore, I tried to become honourable in the sight of Allah (SWT). Imam Sadeq (AS) said: Swear to God that you have done the right deed [2].

