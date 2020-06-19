Is it Wajib to wear mask and gloves to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about wearing mask and gloves to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Question: After the increase in the number of the Coronavirus sufferers in Iraq in recent days which happened due to ignoring precautionary measures like wearing gloves and masks by some people; do you think it is Wajib to wear masks and gloves to prevent the spread of this pandemic?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: With such assumption, using mask and gloves are Wajib according to the religion. Can you not see the recommendations by specialist doctors, special committees, and medical centres in the region and in the world, crisis teams, and security committees of the world’s governments about the slogan that prevention is better than the cure, and despite this, how can some people doubt that using gloves and masks is not Wajib? Therefore, it is Wajib according to the religion and even it is one of the most stressed of deeds in the holy religion and humane duty as well as socially and how can a person doubt protecting own life, family and others lives, and which wise person doubts this?

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA