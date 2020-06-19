What is the role of the heart according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – Abu Amr Zubairi narrated: I asked Imam Sadeq (AS): What is the best deed that Allah (SWT) does not accept any other deed without it? Imam (AS) replied: Believe in Allah (SWT). Abu Amr asked: Is belief increased or decreased? Imam (AS) replied: Belief enters the heart and it is not perception, rather it is received by the heart. The heart is the commander of the human being’s acts/deeds, the commander of all the parts of the body. When you ask: Why do you do this act? He/she says: My heart wanted to do it! The commander has ordered.

Meaning, no act is carried out unless the heart wishes (to do so) [1]. (Of course, in what bases this commander has ordered is another discussion, because it is possible that the command of the heart is based on lust, anger, wisdom, or religion, and orders the human being’s body parts based on those bases. In any case, the other parts cannot reject the command of the heart.)

