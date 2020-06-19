European Parliament warns Bahrain about Coronavirus outbreak among political prisoners

SHAFAQNA- Members of the European Parliament have warned the King of Bahrain if they do not release political prisoners in the shadow of the crowded prisons, thousands could be infected with the Coronavirus.

In a letter to the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, 60 members of the European Parliament called for the release of political prisoners and those imprisoned for expressing their views like Nabeel Rajab, in the shadow of Coronavirus outbreak, According to Shafaqna’s translation service quoted from Al-Quds Al-Arabi. In the letter, members of the European Parliament stressed the need for the release of political prisoners, including the leaders of the country’s political opposition, such as Hassan Mushaima, and Abdul-Wahhab Hussain, and other human rights activists such as Abduljalil Al-Singace and Naji Fatil, and other political prisoners.

They also expressed concern over the continued detention of political prisoners, despite the spread of Corona and the serious physical condition of some of them. “We welcomed the release of 1786 prisoners on March 17, 2020, but this was done while prominent political figures are still behind bars,” the letter said in part. In addition, the number of positive cases of Coronavirus is increasing, and thousands of prisoners may be affected by the overcrowding.

This message is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.