“Mikyalul Makarim” written by Ayatullah Sayyid Muhammad Taqi Musawi Isfahani

SHAFAQNA-

“Mikyalul Makarim” authored by Ayatullah Sayyid Muhammad Taqi Musawi Isfahani is a two-volume book about the perfection of morals among the benefits of praying for our 12th Living Imam (aj).

The first volume addresses the recognition of the Imam Mahdi peace be upon him and the rational proofs discussed and also the results of the prayer for his advent.

The second volume of the book discusses the times and conditions emphasized for supplicating.

