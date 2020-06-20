https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-20 09:18:382020-06-20 09:18:38Can Qadha Salaat for the deceased be performed sitting down? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Can Qadha Salaat for the deceased be performed sitting down? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Qadha Salaat for the deceased.
Question: I am a 50 year old woman with knee pain, can I perform Qadha Salaat sitting down for my mother who has passed away?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to Wajib precaution, it is not enough to perform Salaat for the deceased sitting down, and must be performed standing up.
Source: khamenei.ir
