Can Qadha Salaat for the deceased be performed sitting down? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Qadha Salaat for the deceased.

Question: I am a 50 year old woman with knee pain, can I perform Qadha Salaat sitting down for my mother who has passed away?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to Wajib precaution, it is not enough to perform Salaat for the deceased sitting down, and must be performed standing up.

Source: khamenei.ir