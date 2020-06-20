What is the Islamic view of making a human being happy with a good deed? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about making a Muslim happy.

Question: Is it not better to make a human being happy with a good deed than praying 1000 times?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem (brief answer): In Islam making others happy and resolve their problems, as well as being Wajib in some cases (for example, Khoms, Zakat, Wajib Sadaqaats, etc.) it is absolutely Mostahab and is considered as worship/prayers.

*It is also mentioned in narrations; for example in one narration kindness is considered to be as the base of the religion, and in another narration making a believer happy is considered to be one of the best cases of Divine Worship. It is also recommended to reciprocate bad act with good deed.

*But this issue must not prohibit us from other methods of Divine Worship, because each one of them has their own special status.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA