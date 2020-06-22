Razavi Treasury keeps oldest Quranic manuscript

He added: “The manuscript is kept in three separate parts and it is unique in terms of calligraphy and artistic aspects. Verses have been written in a ten-in-ten style of writing in Abjad format and separated Kufic letters. Dots above and below each letter symbolize the grammatical inflexion of the writing”.

Sedaqat Hosseini went on to say: “The decoration of the text includes pen inscription at the beginning of each Surah with a connected large medallion (Toranj) style in the margins.”

Pointing to the endowment letter of the work written by Keshwad himself, Sedaqat Hosseini said: “Protecting and maintaining this great cultural and artistic work and publicizing its teachings are notable for the research community of the country”.

Organization of Libraries, Museums, and Document Center of Astan Quds Razavi owns 13 million and 500 thousand historical documents, thousands of museum items, two million periodicals, 65 thousand lithography books, and over 106 thousand copies of manuscripts. Some exquisites of the center, particularly hand written Qurans, are attributed to the infallible Imams (AS) which have been written in Kufic styles and on deer skin.

Astan Quds Razavi’s library is among the most important cultural and artistic centers in Iran and the Islamic. The majority of reference books are exquisite endowments.

Sedaqat Hosseini concluded his remarks by saying: “The treasury keeps many works of art and writings created by prominent Islamic artists and calligraphers such as Othman Ibn Hossein Waraq, Yaqut al-Musta’simi, Abdollah Tabakh, Alladin Tabrizi, Ruzbahan Shirazi, Baysunghur Mirza, Ibrahim Sultan, Alireza Abbasi, etc.