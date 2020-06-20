Date :Saturday, June 20th, 2020 | Time : 21:03 |ID: 150971 | Print

E3 to hold Iran talks on Friday

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Britain, France and Germany are set to hold Iran talks on Friday after their anti-Iran resolution was approved by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency earlier today.

The ministry said in a statement that the three countries’ foreign ministers, who meet in Berlin, would also discuss Iran’s cooperation with the UN watchdog after their envoys this week submitted a proposal to approve an anti-Iran resolution regarding Tehran’s cooperation with the UN inspectors, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Friday, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency passed a controversial resolution to push for intrusive inspections of two nuclear sites in Iran, following a draft submitted by three European parties to Iran’s nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Meanwhile, Iran has reacted to the new resolution, saying that it will not open its territory to nuclear inspections induced by continuous allegations of its enemy.

