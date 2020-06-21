How to avoid deviation?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 9 of Surah Ash-Shams, Allah (SWT) said: “Succeeded the one who purified own soul.” You must reform yourself. O’ the Knowledgeable one, O’ the Philosopher, you must reform yourself. I am in the laboratory is not enough, we must be human. If you want to know, the right condition is to be human. Being the human is the condition to know correctly. Be human, go in the laboratory, be human and think, be human and teach, be human and attend the class of the scholar. And as is mentioned in Ayah 10 of Surah Ash-Shams: “And failed the one who distort it.” The word ‘Dassaha’ comes from ‘Dass’ which means to distort [1].

[1] Shenakht, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 4.