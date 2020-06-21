Date :Sunday, June 21st, 2020 | Time : 13:41 |ID: 151029 | Print

Al-Ayat prayer (Prayer of signs) held in Masjid al-Haram+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Masjid al-Haram witnessed the presence of worshipers on Sunday morning to perform Al-Ayat prayer (Prayer of signs) due to the eclipse.

According to IQNA, quoting from the Alyaum news, Al-Ayat prayer was offered to the Imamate of Faisal bin Jamil Ghazavi in ​​the Meccan shrine today, Sunday, June 21, due to the solar eclipse.

The Director General of the Masjid al-Haram and the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet’s Mosque) had announced that the Al- Ayat prayer will be performed at 7:40 in the morning in the two holy shrines.

This morning, a partial annular solar eclipse started from African countries, including Sudan, Congo and Ethiopia and arrived to Asia, to Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and then to the Sea of ​​Oman, Pakistan and India.


This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

