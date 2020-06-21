Al-Ayat prayer (Prayer of signs) held in Masjid al-Haram+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- The Masjid al-Haram witnessed the presence of worshipers on Sunday morning to perform Al-Ayat prayer (Prayer of signs) due to the eclipse.
According to IQNA, quoting from the Alyaum news, Al-Ayat prayer was offered to the Imamate of Faisal bin Jamil Ghazavi in the Meccan shrine today, Sunday, June 21, due to the solar eclipse.
The Director General of the Masjid al-Haram and the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet’s Mosque) had announced that the Al- Ayat prayer will be performed at 7:40 in the morning in the two holy shrines.
This morning, a partial annular solar eclipse started from African countries, including Sudan, Congo and Ethiopia and arrived to Asia, to Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and then to the Sea of Oman, Pakistan and India.
This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!