Morning prayers held in mosques of Mecca after 3 months of closure +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The mosques in Mecca witnessed the holding of the first morning prayer yesterday, Sunday, after a three-month break and with preventive measures to prevent the spread of Corona.

On Sunday morning, June 21, some photos of the morning prayers in the mosques of Mecca after three months of closure due to the outbreak of Corona were published on social media.

The worshipers of the holy city of Mecca performed the morning prayer in the mosques, observing the social distance and maintaining the distance between the rows of prayers. Also in the mosques, disposable prayer rugs were available for the health of the worshipers.

The General Directorate of Mosques and Invitation and Guidance of Mecca announced: All the mosques of Mecca, which are about 1560 mosques, opened their doors to the worshipers for morning prayers, and after 3 months of suspension, congregational prayers were performed in these mosques.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English