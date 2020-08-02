Nimrah mosque and the day of Arafah +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The “Nimrah” mosque in Holy Mecca is a place where Hajj pilgrims perform the noon and evening prayers on the day of Arafah, so as to follow the tradition of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Nimrah Mosque, pronounced (Nemra), is one of the most important historical mosques in the holy Mecca, located in the Arafat Desert.

On the day of Arafah, so as to follow the tradition of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), tens of thousands of pilgrims perform their noon and evening prayers in this location.

The Nimrah Mosque is located in the west of the Arafat desert, in the valley of Urana (in the border between the holy shrine and the Arafat desert).

The name of this mosque is derived from a small mountain called “Nimrah” and it is also known as “Urana Mosque”, “Arafah Mosque” and “Ibrahim Mosque”.

Arafat is a vast and flat desert, located on the slopes of Mount Jabal al-Rahma in southeastern Mecca between Sawiya and Urana, score up to Dhi Al-Majaz. Due to the location of the mosque in Arafat and Urana, it has been given several names.

It is said that Prophet Ibrahim Khalil (A.S) has stopped in this place and prayed there. It is also said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) delivered the sermon “Hajj al-Wada’ ” in this place, but some people tend to consider the “Khayf” mosque as the place where the sermon of Hajj al-Wada’ was delivered.

This mosque has been given a lot of attention by Muslims throughout history and it has been reconstructed and developed in different historical periods.

It is said that this mosque was built in the second century AH and has always been a landmark of interest to historians and travel writers ever since. The area of ​​the mosque at the era of “Mahdi Abbasi” was about 8,000 square meters.

The mosque went under rebuilding and expansion in the sixth century and now covers an area of ​​more than 14,000 square meters.

At the time of reconstruction and renovation, this mosque was without a roof and porch, and during the Ottoman period, the porches were built for this mosque.

The largest development of this mosque was carried out during the Saudi era and at the cost of 237 million rials, as a result to this renovation and development, its length from east to west reached 340 meters, its width from north to south reached 240 meters and its area reached more than 110 thousand square meters.

The current building of the mosque is very beautiful and magnificent. This mosque has 6 minarets that reach a height of 60 meters and three domes, it also contains 64 doors in different sizes.

According to this report, more than 400,000 worshipers perform their noon and evening prayers in this mosque on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, while doing waqf in Arafat.

Waqf in Arafat is not only one of the main pillars of the Hajj rituals and Hajj would not be Hajj without Arafah, but this waqf has many virtues that all pilgrims to the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) come to this holy land on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah and perform waqf in it.

This is the reason behind the fact that, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God try to enter this mosque in the early hours of the day to perform their prayers and the presence of the pilgrims in the Arafat desert is a spiritual scenery that brings the hearts of the Muslim population closer together. The pilgrims perform their prayers and supplications in this location at this mosque.

This news is originally published in Shabestan and Shia News Agency and translated by Shafaqna English.