SHFAQNA- The Islamic Center of America is one of the most famous and popular mosques in the United States, located in the state of Michigan.

The mosque is one of the attractions that attracts visitors from all over the world to the United States.

The Islamic Center of America was first established in 1963, but the mosque and its main building were opened in 2005, making it one of the best tourist destinations in Michigan.

Other places of interest around this mosque also add to its tourist beauty. It is also the oldest Shia mosque in North America, with a large population of Iraqi and Lebanese immigrants. That is why this mosque is known as the heart of the Shia in the United States.

This news is originally published in Shia News Agency and translated by Shafaqna English.