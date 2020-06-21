Date :Sunday, June 21st, 2020 | Time : 21:09 |ID: 151088 | Print

Iran criticizes EU’s silence over U.S. crackdown on protesters

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi late on Saturday criticized the EU for its “deafening silence against repression of peaceful protests in the US.

“While the US regime is denying the right of breath to its own people & brutally suppressing the peaceful protests, the ‘deafening silence’ of the so-called champions of the human rights in Europe & beyond, demonstrates, once again, their insincerity, hypocrisy & double standards,” Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

George Floyd was a black American citizen who recently died under pressure from the knee of a white police officer.

Following his death, widespread protests against racism engulfed the whole US and some other countries in the world.

