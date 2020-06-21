Iran criticizes EU’s silence over U.S. crackdown on protesters

“While the US regime is denying the right of breath to its own people & brutally suppressing the peaceful protests, the ‘deafening silence’ of the so-called champions of the human rights in Europe & beyond, demonstrates, once again, their insincerity, hypocrisy & double standards,” Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

George Floyd was a black American citizen who recently died under pressure from the knee of a white police officer.

Following his death, widespread protests against racism engulfed the whole US and some other countries in the world.