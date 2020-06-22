What is the ruling on white marriage? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-22 09:19:012020-06-22 09:19:01What is the ruling on white marriage? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about white marriage.
Question: What is the ruling on white marriage when the man and the woman live together without Nikah Sermon being recited?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Marriage without Nikah Sermon is invalidated (Batel) and the relationship between the woman and the man in it, is Haram.
Source: khamenei.ir
