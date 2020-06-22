Date :Monday, June 22nd, 2020 | Time : 09:19 |ID: 151113 | Print

What is the ruling on white marriage? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about white marriage.

Question: What is the ruling on white marriage when the man and the woman live together without Nikah Sermon being recited?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Marriage without Nikah Sermon is invalidated (Batel) and the relationship between the woman and the man in it, is Haram.

