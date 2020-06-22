How do the faithful servants of God behave?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The wise ones are the best individuals among you. They are patient and modest, they maintain ties with their families and close relations and they do not cut their ties with them. They are kind to their parents and behave nicely toward them. They feel responsible toward the poor, neighbours and the orphans. They feed people, and greet others with loud voice. In the middle of the night whilst everyone else is sleep, they are performing night prayers [1].

It is also narrated from Imam Reza/Ridha (AS) who said: The best servants of God are those who whenever they do a kind deed, they become happy, and if they do wrong, they repent. Whenever a thing is given to them, they give thanks. When they face difficulties, they are tolerant, and whenever they get angry, they forgive [2].

