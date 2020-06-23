Do Black Lives matter in Islam?

SHAFAQNA- Black Lives Matter is one of the most controversial issues within the society and it seems that this issue can never be solved in the industrialized world of today. But Prophet of Islam faced with the issue 1,400 years ago and he was the first person to declare equality among all the human beings in the world history.

Bilal is an evident story of Islam’s respect for human equality, anti-racism and social equity. Bilal ibn Rabah (may Allah bless him) is one of the most illustrious names in the Islamic history. A Negro slave originally from Habasha (Ethiopia). The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) selected him to be one of his distinguished companions. Bilal’s rise to a position of prominence in Islam is evidence of the importance of pluralism and racial equality in Islam.

The issue of equality between all human beings -which means opposition to any type of racial, ancestral and class discrimination, fairness between all the children of Adam in relation to human rights and that no person is better than another due to his skin colour, language, lineage or race – is one of the most important societal issues in the Holy Quran which has been mentioned in various Ayat of this Heavenly Book.

In order to condemn the fable of racial superiority and to negate this imaginary belief of preference of national supremacy and nationalism, in Surah al-Nisa (4), Verse 1 of the Quran, Allah (SWT) says:

إِتَّقُوا رَبَّكُمُ الَّذِي خَلَقَكُمْ مِنْ نَفْسٍ وٌاحِدَةٍ… “Have taqwa (Allah-Consciousness) of your Lord (O’ People) who created all of you from a single soul…”

In the sand filled country of Arabia and the gloomy and unenlightened world that existed at that time, the Prophet of Islam lifted up the call of true freedom and equality of all human beings and said,

“In the presence of Allah and in His Court of Justice, a Leader from the tribe of Quraish is equal to a black Ethiopian.”

Sources:

Slavery From Islamic And Christian Perspectives, Sayyid Saeed Akhtar Rizvi

Bilal, Bedtime Stories, A. H. Sheriff