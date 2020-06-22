https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/CNN.png 153 329 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-22 17:08:002020-06-22 17:24:42CNN's poll revealed: Most Black people think Britain is a racist place to live, but most White people don't
CNN’s poll revealed: Most Black people think Britain is a racist place to live, but most White people don’t
SHAFAQNA – A new CNN/Savanta ComRes poll confirmed what Black Britons have long known — from policing to politics, their country has failed them. “We are coming from completely different starting points — we as in Black people,” said anti-racism activist Nova Reid. “We have had racism brought to our doorstep. Children didn’t want to play with us because we look like feces. It has been part of the lingo and the dialogue in our families.” She said a British unwillingness to talk about racism makes it worse, citing the example of Doreen Lawrence, who has been campaigning for racial justice since her teenage son Stephen was murdered by White youths in 1993.
Some highlights from the poll:
- Half of Black Britons say police have not treated them with respect, compared to about a quarter of White people.
- Black people are more than twice as likely as White people to say they are offended by statues of people who were involved in the slave trade or colonization.
- Black people are more than twice as likely as White people to say there is too little representation of Black people in the media.
- Nearly 70% of Black Britons say they and other minority groups have less opportunity to succeed professionally than White people.
- Source: CNN (22 JUNE 2020)
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!