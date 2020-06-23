Date :Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 | Time : 01:41 |ID: 151176 | Print

Lady Fatima Masuma (s.a) of Qum

SHAFAQNA-

Lady Fatima Masuma (s.a) was the daughter of the 7th Imam, Imam Musa al-Kadhim (a), and the sister of the 8th Imam, Imam Ali al-Rida (a). She was a noble lady who dedicated her life to Islam and Allah. She is buried in the city of Qum in Iran. This book includes her biography, education, and narration of traditions. It also includes the history and description of her shrine and a brief look at the city of Qum.

lady_fatima_masuma_a_of_qum

