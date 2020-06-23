Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ Hajj for residents only

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia announced in a statement that it will hold a “very limited” Hajj, allowing only people already living in the country to take part. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the annual pilgrimage, which is set to begin at the end of July, would be restricted to a very limited numbers of pilgrims of all nationalities who are already residing in the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decision comes in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, the lack of a vaccine and difficulty maintaining a safe physical distance among large numbers of pilgrims coming from overseas, the statement said. “This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is safely performed while committing to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety,” according to the statement, CNN told.

In March, Hajj Minister Mohammed Banten asked Muslims to delay finalizing their plans “until the situation is clear.” The country also suspended all visits to Mecca and Medina for the umrah pilgrimage, which can be performed year-round. Indonesia and Malaysia, which send a combined total of about a quarter-million Muslims to the hajj annually, both announced earlier in June that they would be canceling this year’s pilgrimage out of health concerns for travelers, according to npr. More than two million people perform the annual pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca every year, including many travelling from abroad. The kingdom has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the Middle East, with more than 161,000 total confirmed cases and 1,307 deaths, Aljazeera reported.