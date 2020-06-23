Date :Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 | Time : 08:54 |ID: 151202 | Print

What is the ruling on paying Khoms for income earned before adulthood? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about paying Khoms for income earned before adulthood.

Question: When a person had income before adulthood; is the start of his Khoms year the date of his first income or the income before adulthood is not counted for Khoms?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The start of Khoms year is the first income even before adulthood.

