What is the ruling on paying Khoms for income earned before adulthood? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about paying Khoms for income earned before adulthood.
Question: When a person had income before adulthood; is the start of his Khoms year the date of his first income or the income before adulthood is not counted for Khoms?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The start of Khoms year is the first income even before adulthood.
Source: khameni.ir
