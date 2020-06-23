Afghan FM: Afghanistan relies on brotherly relations with Iran

Atmar expressed satisfaction with his Monday meeting with Iranian Minister of Interior Abdol-Reza Rahmani Fazli, saying priorities have been reviewed by both sides. Once again we appreciated Iranians for their solidarity and support of Afghan brothers, he added. He also underlined both sides’ determination for finalizing document on comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Issues concerning the Afghan refugees were on the agenda of the meeting, he said adding that we praise Iranian government and the people’s hospitality and support. We emphasized that commutes should be legal and foreign nationals’ rights should be respected. Atmar welcomed suggestions presented by Iranian Interior Minister, saying we are determined to exercise cooperation in this regard.