Date :Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 | Time : 09:22 |ID: 151221 | Print

Afghan FM: Afghanistan relies on brotherly relations with Iran

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iran and Afghanistan will remove common concerns and rely on brotherly ties, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar said on Monday.

Atmar expressed satisfaction with his Monday meeting with Iranian Minister of Interior Abdol-Reza Rahmani Fazli, saying priorities have been reviewed by both sides. Once again we appreciated Iranians for their solidarity and support of Afghan brothers, he added. He also underlined both sides’ determination for finalizing document on comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Issues concerning the Afghan refugees were on the agenda of the meeting, he said adding that we praise Iranian government and the people’s hospitality and support. We emphasized that commutes should be legal and foreign nationals’ rights should be respected. Atmar welcomed suggestions presented by Iranian Interior Minister, saying we are determined to exercise cooperation in this regard.

You might also like
Ayt. Hashemi Shahroudi: World should not follow US in leaving JCPOA
Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, Yemen Trump allows release of 'strategic reserve' to control rising oil price
Chinese President: US aims to dominate the entire Asia and the world
US and Iran normalize relations - air travel to resume
Rouhani says Initiative of Hormuz Peace serves long-term regional peace
Al-Daihi: Bahraini regime is putting entire people at risk
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *