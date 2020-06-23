Photos: Birthday Anniversary of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)

SHAFAQNA- Flag changing ceremony on the occasion of the birthday of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) and the beginning of the celebrations for the ten Days of Dignity was held in Qom, Iran, with the presence of the servants of the holy shrines of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A), Imam Ridha (A.S), Ahmad ibn Musa (A.S), Abdul Azim Hassani (A.S) and the Jamkaran Mosque. The ten Days of Dignity (Karamah) is celebrated annually in Iran from the birthday anniversary of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) until the birthday anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English