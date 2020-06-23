SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain : Priceless crown presented to Imam Hussain (A.S) Holy Shrine to be displayed at the museum.

The Department of Gifts and Vowed Donations at the Imam Hussain Shrine stated that a pilgrim of the Imam Hussain Shrine, from Baghdad, presented a priceless crown to the Imam Hussain Shrine.

Adil Elmoossewy, the head of the department, said, “The crown weighs 4kg, and it’s made of copper and silver, coated with pure gold, and inlaid with precious stones, in addition to Quranic verses inscribed on it.”

Elmoossewy noted that the donator had four copies of the crown that he presented to the Imam Ali Shrine, the Imam Kadhim Shrine, the Elabbas Shrine, and the Imam Hussain Shrine — and the copy presented to the Imam Hussain Shrine will be displayed at Imam Hussain Museum soon.