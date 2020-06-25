Installing electronic check gates in Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (AS): The engineering and technical staffs at the Electronic Check Division have begun installing electronic check gates in Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine, which are the first of their kind in the holy shrines in Iraq.

“The purpose of installing electronic gates is to conduct a careful technical examination for the visitor without human intervention or contact with the personnel of Security Department,” the official of the Electronic Check Division, Engineer Hussain Ali Jassim said in a statement to the News Center.

“These are the first gates that are placed in the holy shrines inside Iraq and used in many international airports to maintain non-contact between the employees and the visitors. They have multiple technical services, including measuring the visitor’s temperature and a counter to know the number of the visitors,” he added. “These devices operate according to the electromagnetic system, are environmentally friendly and have no radioactivity,” the official said.