Can Nafilah Salaat be performed whilst moving? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about performing Nafilah Salaat.

Question: What is the ruling on performing Nafilah Salaat whilst moving? How to recite its Ruku, Sujood and Takbiratul-Ihram?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Without observing Qiblah, after Takbiratul-Ihram and reciting Hamd and Surah, Ruku and Sujood are carried out by pointing (indicating) of the head or the eye.

Source: khamenei.ir