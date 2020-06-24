Date :Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 | Time : 09:56 |ID: 151350 | Print

Can Nafilah Salaat be performed whilst moving? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about performing Nafilah Salaat.

Question: What is the ruling on performing Nafilah Salaat whilst moving? How to recite its Ruku, Sujood and Takbiratul-Ihram?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Without observing Qiblah, after Takbiratul-Ihram and reciting Hamd and Surah, Ruku and Sujood are carried out by pointing (indicating) of the head or the eye.

Source: khamenei.ir

