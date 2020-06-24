Can Nafilah Salaat be performed whilst moving? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-24 09:56:562020-06-24 09:56:56Can Nafilah Salaat be performed whilst moving? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about performing Nafilah Salaat.
Question: What is the ruling on performing Nafilah Salaat whilst moving? How to recite its Ruku, Sujood and Takbiratul-Ihram?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Without observing Qiblah, after Takbiratul-Ihram and reciting Hamd and Surah, Ruku and Sujood are carried out by pointing (indicating) of the head or the eye.
Source: khamenei.ir
