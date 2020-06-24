What is the connection between wisdom and performing religious deeds?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a person came to Imam Sadeq (AS) and said: I have a neighbor who prays a lot, pays much Sadaqah, has gone to Hajj many times, and there is no problem in his daily affairs. Imam (AS) asked: How is his wisdom? That person replied: He has not benefited much from wisdom (reason and thought). Then, Imam Sadeq (AS) added: These deeds (just performing these deeds) cannot cause his growth and promotion [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 24.