Date :Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 | Time : 20:24 |ID: 151429 | Print

IMN calls for immediate release of Sheikh Zakzaky

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Press TV: Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria held a press conference and called on the Nigerian government to release religious leader in view of his deteriorating health condition.

During the presser, the speakers said Sheikh Zakzaky and his supporters have suffered a brutal crackdown in the hands of soldiers of the Nigerian Army, where not less than one thousand the Islamic cleric’s supporters were killed in cold blood.

In a statement the Islamic Movement said over two hundred of Sheikh Zakzaky’s supporters have been freed by the courts for the same cooked up charges that the Islamic cleric is being tried in court.

The Islamic Movement noted that all request by the Zakzaky legal team to the Kaduna state government to secure a new date for the continuation of his trial have come to no avail in total disregard for Zakzaky’s health.

The Islamic Movement said the arrest and continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, irrespective of their deteriorating health, are in total disregard for the rule of law, and commitment to impunity by the Nigerian government.

Sheikh Zakzaky has been in detention for close to five years in violation of a Federal High Court ruling ordering for his unconditional release.

The IMN said Sheikh Zakzaky has already suffered two strokes while in detention. The statement demanded for the release of both Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat because of they need urgent medical attention.

You might also like
Nigeria: Sheikh Zakzaky Trial Adjourns Due to His Critical Health Conditions
Bringing December 12, 2015 Nigeria Massacre To the International Criminal Court
UNICEF: 25 children in Nigeria were freed after clearing of suspected ties with Boko Haram+ Video
President Buhari considers ban on Islamic Movement in Nigeria
SHEIKH ZAKZAKY: A PRISONER OF CONSCIENCE AT 66
We all 23 million Shias in Nigeria are ready to die if our leader is not released.
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *