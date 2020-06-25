Date :Thursday, June 25th, 2020 | Time : 04:28 |ID: 151435 | Print

The sharp rise in Corona patients in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that 2,200 new cases of Coronavirus have been identified across the country.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting from the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the ministry added: “By identifying new cases, the total number of patients reached 47,433.”

This is the first time that more than 2,000 people in Iraq have contracted the Coronavirus in one day, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment.

Most of the new cases are in Baghdad, Basra and Sulaimaniyah, and 55 and 96 cases have been identified in Karbala and Najaf Ashraf, respectively.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

