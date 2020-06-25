Reports about closure of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) and Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrines are untrue

SHAFAQNA- The Imam Hussain’s (AS) and Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrines called the reports about the closure of these holy sites in Karbala as baseless.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting from the official Iraqi news agency (INA), the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Al-Abbas (AS) issued a joint statement on Wednesday, and denied any action to close the holy shrines in Karbala, due to the outbreak of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19). Imam Hussain’s (AS) and Al-Abbas (AS) holy sites in their statement, while emphasizing that the reports published in the media about this are untrue, asked various media to act carefully and responsibly in covering the received news and to provide information from the official sources.

A joint statement issued by the Hussaini (AS) and Abbasi (AS) holy shrines also said that on Wednesday some media had reported about the decision of the management of Karbala’s holy shrines for closing the doors of the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S) due to the Corona epidemic.

