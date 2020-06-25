US: Waukee city council approves plans for first stand-alone Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Muslims in Waukee, a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa, will get their first stand-alone Mosque soon.

Waukee City Council approved construction plans for the Waukee Islamic Center . The site plan approved details the planned 5,500-square-foot, single-story building at 35 Laurel St. The area, near the intersection of West Hickman Road and South Warrior Lane, is mostly commercial but sits north of a residential zone. Construction is slated to begin in August and be completed by May 2021, Des Moines Register reported.

Since its inception in Nov 15, 2013 Masjid Sahabah, performing daily five times Salah, Juma’a Prayer, Daily Hadith session, Deeni classes for children and other activities have been conducting in a very limited rented office space. The current space for Masjid Sahabah is too small to accommodate the growing number of Muslims in Waukee, according to information about the project on the mosque’s website.

“Our next phase is to construct a Masjid (Muslim Center) which is large enough to accommodate all the Muslims of the area. Alhamdulillah City approval for the site plan has been already obtained,” a statement on the website read. Masjid Sahabah’s website also includes a link to an online fundraiser for the project. Central Iowa is home to several other Islamic centers. There are five in Des Moines, one in West Des Moines, one in Granger and one in Ames. Iowa is home to one of the oldest Mosques in the United States. Known as America’s Mother Mosque, early American Muslims, who migrated from Greater Syria, built the Cedar Rapids Mosque in 1934, About Islam told.