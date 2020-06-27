Saudi Arabia: Corona widespread in the Shia city of al-Dammam

SHAFAQNA- On Monday, some media reported about the widespread outbreak of Corona disease in the prison of the eastern Saudi city of Al-Dammam where Shia people live.

Informed sources told the Lebanese news website Al-Ahd that the Corona outbreak in the prison of the Shia-populated al-Dammam area of ​​Saudi Arabia has intensified.

Lawyers have warned of a catastrophic scenario at Al-Mabahes prison of Al-Dammam due to the spread of Corona inside the prison building, saying that according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, more than 157,000 people have affected by Corona across Saudi Arabia, and the situation outside the prison is also deplorable.

According to these sources, the lives of prisoners of conscience who are residents in the Shia- populated areas of Al-Qatif and Al-Ahsa have been endangered for several weeks due to the continuous cover-up of the Saudi regime regarding the health situation inside Al-Mabahes prison.

According to the report, a number of staff and inmates at al-Mabahes were infected with Corona, and this shows that the situation is critical in the light of the failure of the Saudi authorities to respond to the request of the families of the prisoners to ensure the health of their prisoners.

According to the sources, some of the detainees are elderly and others have chronic illnesses, and if they have Corona, they will be at high risk; in particular, the information obtained from the prison indicates that a number of prisoners and guards were infected with COVID-19.

The families of the detainees are deeply concerned about the treatment of their children and inmates by Saudi officials, and believe that the silence of the authorities is not a good sign.

According to the report, the Al-Mabahes prisoners have been barred from visiting their families since last March.

According to the information received, some prisoners, including Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein al-Radhi, are suffering from chronic diseases.

Al-Radhi, who has heart disease, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for opposing the Saudi regime’s policies in Yemen and Bahrain and endorsing the Lebanese resistance.

He is one of the leading researchers in the Al-Ahsa region of Saudi Arabia.

According to the latest announcement from the Saudi Ministry of Health, more than 175,000 people in the country have been affected by COVID-19 from which 1474 people have died and more than 120,000 have recovered.

This news is originally published by al-Ahd News Agency and translated by Shafaqna English.