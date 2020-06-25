What is the ruling on repeating Mas’h of the head or the feet at the time of performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about repeating Mas’h (rub with wet hand) of the head and the feet at the time of performing Wudhu.

Question: At the time of Mas’h of the head or the feet, if we are not sure that the act of Mas’h especially Mas’h of the head has not been performed correctly and do it again; is the Wudhu correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If doubting is not due to obsession, do Mas’h again, but it must be noted that the place of Mas’h must be dry.

Source: khamenei.ir